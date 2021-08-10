TerraUSD Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $45.12 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006225 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,078,107,425 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.