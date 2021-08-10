Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Shares Up 0.4%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.81. 64,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64.

About Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

