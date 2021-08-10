Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 68.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $703.29. 142,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,193,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $651.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,675 shares of company stock worth $31,850,154 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

