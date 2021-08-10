Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $706.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,193,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $651.42. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $699.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,154. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

