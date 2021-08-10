Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 10,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $709.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,252,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,082,781. The firm has a market cap of $702.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.79, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

