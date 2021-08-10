Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Trading Up 7.6%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 222,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 656,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

