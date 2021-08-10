Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $23,439.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 576,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,839. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,994,000 after buying an additional 76,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

