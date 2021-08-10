The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Stock Price Down 3.1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 3,547,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,943,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

