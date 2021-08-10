The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Trimmed by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,720,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 303,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,128 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.