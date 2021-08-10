The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading 0.4% Higher

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) shares rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.97 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64). Approximately 31,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 281,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.63 million and a P/E ratio of -17.68.

In other The City Pub Group news, insider Clive Watson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £133,000 ($173,765.35).

The City Pub Group Company Profile (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.