The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.400-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.38 billion.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.44.

CLX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.55. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $237.94.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

