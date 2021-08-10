The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,644 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $77,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NYSE KO traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. 196,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,225,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

