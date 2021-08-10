The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Cut by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,056 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,926 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 127,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.68. 453,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,225,247. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.