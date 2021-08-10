The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $216,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 143,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $326.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.67. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

