The Force Protocol Trading Down 29.9% This Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.14 or 0.00430144 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

