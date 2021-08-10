The Gap, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

The Gap has decreased its dividend by 64.9% over the last three years.

NYSE GPS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 463,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,728. The Gap has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.51) EPS. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,864 shares of company stock worth $5,710,257 in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

