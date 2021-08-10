The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €155.60 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €155.60 ($183.06) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €137.30 ($161.53).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €125.94.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.