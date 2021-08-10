The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €98.00 ($115.29) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

FRA BNR opened at €85.90 ($101.06) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €80.43. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

