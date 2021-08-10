The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €98.00 ($115.29) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

FRA BNR opened at €85.90 ($101.06) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €80.43. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

