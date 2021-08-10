The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was downgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

HD stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The company has a market capitalization of $352.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.72. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 12.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

