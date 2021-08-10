The ONE Group Hospitality Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,680 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,675% compared to the typical volume of 151 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,440. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $323.37 million, a PE ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $50,201.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,686. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
