The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

NYSE PG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. The company had a trading volume of 307,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.