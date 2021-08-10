The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of REAL traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. 212,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares in the company, valued at $58,318,620.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,190 shares of company stock worth $2,606,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The RealReal by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

