The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 716 ($9.35).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGE stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 715.20 ($9.34). 2,513,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 686.60. The firm has a market cap of £7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.22. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 765 ($9.99).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.