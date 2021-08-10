The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SHYF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 1,164,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,820,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 915,461 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

