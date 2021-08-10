The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
