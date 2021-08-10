The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.