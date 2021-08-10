The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Stephens

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

