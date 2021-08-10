The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Stephens

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.
Shares of TTD stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82.
In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
