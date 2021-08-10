The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading 8.6% Higher on Earnings Beat

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares traded up 8.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $88.60 and last traded at $88.35. 147,058 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,673,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.32.

The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.26.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.82. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

