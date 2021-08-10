THEKEY Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $79,637.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

