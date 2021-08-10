Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $208,402.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00872677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00109406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00154542 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.