Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $214,540.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

