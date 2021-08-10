Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $214,540.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00055217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.44 or 0.00861505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00107869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041319 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.