TigerCash Price Up 7.8% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $770,069.85 and $5.56 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00833740 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

