TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 20314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

