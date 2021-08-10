TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Trading Down 0.1%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 2,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 37,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLGA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter worth $967,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter valued at $5,728,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

