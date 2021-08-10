Todd Pendleton Sells 13,807 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,918.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Pendleton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.99. 353,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,579. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.