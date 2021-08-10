Tokamak Network Price Up 25.5% This Week (TON)

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tokamak Network has a total market cap of $23.65 million and approximately $271.04 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokamak Network coin can now be purchased for about $8.67 or 0.00019013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00053702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.37 or 0.00851697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Tokamak Network Coin Profile

Tokamak Network (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network . Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Tokamak Network Coin Trading

