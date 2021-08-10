TokenPay Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $109,747.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.62 or 0.99900282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00068947 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000827 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

