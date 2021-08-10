Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Shares Up 1.4%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTUUF)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

