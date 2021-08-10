TopBidder Trading Up 23.8% This Week (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, TopBidder has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $129,361.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00847571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00107437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00041451 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,784,451 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

