Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 131,200 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 131,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$579,182.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 179,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$790,195.50.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 107,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$414,544.90.

Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 42,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.37. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.3889373 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

