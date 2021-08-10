Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Buys C$80,850.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.34 per share, with a total value of C$80,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,826,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,434,715.72.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$81,249.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00.

Shares of TOU traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.85. 1,793,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.24. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The company has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.31.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.