TOWER (TOWER) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. TOWER has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TOWER has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00864833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00109200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00154391 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

