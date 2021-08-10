TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 143.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPGY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 286,986 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,886 in the last three months.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

