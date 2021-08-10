Traders Buy Large Volume of Lithium Americas Call Options (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 61,390 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 792% compared to the typical volume of 6,879 call options.

LAC traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 590,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.92. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

