Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $1.50 on Major Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 192.9% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

