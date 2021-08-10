Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Up 190.1% This Week

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003237 BTC on major exchanges. Tranchess has a total market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded up 190.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,739.12 or 1.00104798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00070394 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Tranchess

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

