TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON TGL traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 120 ($1.57). The stock had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 130.58. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

