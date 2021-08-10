TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of TransUnion worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $3,799,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.70. 539,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,678. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

