Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE TV opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.0410256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

