Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 0.7%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64.

About Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.